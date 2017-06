Bryson Tiller’s sophomore studio album True to Self hit the number #1 spot on the Top 200, selling over twice as many units as the #2 album, Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. This puts him ahead of Lil Yachty, Gucci Mane and Drake! True to Self took the number 1 spot with 106,570 TAEU (total album equivalent units) and 47,436 sales.

Congrats to him!