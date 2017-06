Chance is being honored by BET for his charitable contributions.

Receiving an award for humanitarian efforts is probably the best award you can ever get because it illustrates one’s selflessness. The Chicago rapper will be honored at this year’s BET Awards ceremony set to hit TV airwaves Sunday, June 25th 8 PM EST.

Lucky for us, Chance the Rapper will be headlining our Hot Jam 2017 show July, 21.