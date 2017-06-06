Lil Kim Lost Her New Jersey Mansion

In 2002, Kim bought her 2 story mansion for $2.275. By 2010 however, HSBC Bank had designated a foreclosure process to begin, saying that she had stopped making payments on the home’s mortgage. In 2015 the rapper went into mediation with the bank and now Kim is reportedly owes $1.9 million on the property, and the declaration of default has gone uncontested.

Kim could potentially save the mansion, but she’d have to come up with the money no later than 10 days after it goes up for auction, otherwise, she’ll have 30 days to vacate. Can she win her own house at an auction??