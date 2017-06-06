Lil Kim Lost Her New Jersey Mansion

June 6, 2017 10:55 AM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: Lil Kim

In 2002, Kim bought her 2 story mansion for $2.275. By 2010 however, HSBC Bank had designated a foreclosure process to begin, saying that she had stopped making payments on the home’s mortgage. In 2015 the rapper went into mediation with the bank and now Kim is reportedly owes $1.9 million on the property, and the declaration of default has gone uncontested.

Kim could potentially save the mansion, but she’d have to come up with the money no later than 10 days after it goes up for auction, otherwise, she’ll have 30 days to vacate.  Can she win her own house at an auction??

More from Brittany Jay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Buy Tickets NOW!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live