I have been waiting ever so patiently for SZA’s new album “Ctrl,”to drop, and the time has finally come! “Ctrl” drops June 9th. I just love her, and her music. I’ve been listening to her since “Teen Spirit” and have been hooked on her ever since. The realness of her music intrigued me immediately, and that voice… I don’t think there is anyone like her right now. Here’s an interview with her on “Big Boy TV,” where she talks about her new album, what it’s like being with TDE, and more.