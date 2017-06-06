Win Tickets To HOT 93.7’s ‘Up Next’ Day Party ft. Ayo & Teo

June 6, 2017 4:40 PM
Filed Under: ayo & teo

HOT 93.7’s Up Next Day Party featuring Ayo & Teo is going down at Toads Place in New Haven this June, and we want you to be in the building!

On June 17th, Ayo & Teo are coming to the legendary Toads Place in New Haven for HOT 93.7’s Up Next Day Party. Tickets are on sale now at ToadsPlace.com… but all this week you can win tickets with Hot 93.7!

Listen for your chance to call-in with the Hot Morning Crew, DJ Bigg Man, Jenny Boom Boom, and Kid Fresh all this week.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

