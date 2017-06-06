Win Tickets To HOT JAM 2017 Starring CHANCE THE RAPPER

June 6, 2017 7:01 AM By DJ Buck
HOT JAM starring CHANCE THE RAPPER with special guests Kyle, PnB Rock, and ANoyd is going down at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford this July, and we want you to win tickets!

On Friday, July 21st, HOT 93.7’s HOT JAM starring CHANCE THE RAPPER with special guests Kyle, PnB Rock, and ANoyd is coming to the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com… but we want you to win them with HOT 93.7!

Keep it locked to the Hot Morning Crew for your chance to call-in all this week.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

For more details on HOT JAM starring CHANCE THE RAPPER and special guests, Click Here!

Brought to you by Stone Academy– Classes starting soon, learn more at Stone.edu— and Connecticut’s official concert connection, HOT 93.7… LISTEN AND WIN!!!

