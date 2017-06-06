Win Tickets To Logic & Joey Badass Live

June 6, 2017 3:10 PM By Kid Fresh
Filed Under: Joey Badass, Logic

Logic & Joey Badass are coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday August 3rd, 2017 and we want to send you to see the show.

Tickets are on sale now through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet, but we want you to win them right here.

Tune in to the Hot 8 at 8 for your chance to call-in all this week with Kid Fresh.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

Brought to you by Hot 93.7 and Mohegan Sun – Full of Life.  Discover even more unlimited possibilities at DUO, Mohegan Sun’s new, ultra-hip, high-energy Blackjack lounge, open Fridays and Saturdays

