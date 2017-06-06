Win Tickets to See Jordan Rock Live at the Funny Bone Comedy Club

Comedian Jordan Rock is coming to the Funny Bone Comedy Club in Manchester this weekend, and Hot 93.7 wants to get you in the building! Find out how you can listen and win tickets all this week!

Jordan recently wrapped season 2 of the Netflix series LOVE, which Judd Apatow co-created and wrote with Paul Rust and Lesley Arfin (Brooklyn Nine-Nine). He is also set to star as “High Guy” in the Comedy Central ½ hour comedy, DRUNK GIRL, HIGH GUY, which will be produced by A24. Jordan has also appeared on FX’s TOTALLY BIASED, GOTHAM COMEDY LIVE, and NBC’s LAST COMIC STANDING.

Jordan recently wrapped the Netflix feature film SAN BERNARDINO BOUND, starring opposite Josh Peck and Tony Revolori. He was recently named one of JFL’s New Faces to Watch at the 2016 Montreal festival.

Jordan Rock will be performing live at the Funny Bone in Manchester on Friday June 9th (2 shows) and Saturday June 10th (2 shows). Tickets are on sale now, but all this week you can win a pair of tickets… all you have to do is listen to Hot 93.7!

Tune in to Late Nite Live with Linda Reynolds every evening this week. When you hear your cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 for your chance to win!!!

CLICK HERE for more details on Jordan Rock at the Funny Bone in Manchester.