Win Tickets To See Rick Ross Live

Rick Ross with Special Guest YFN Lucci are coming to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre this June, and we want to send you to see the show.

On Friday June 16th, Rick Ross with Special Guest YFN Lucci will perform live at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com… but we want you to win them with Hot 93.7

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with Jenny Boom Boom and the Hot Afternoon Crew. When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

Rick Ross

w/ special guest YFN Lucci

Friday June 16 8pm

Toyota Oakdale Theatre

95 So Turnpike Rd | Wallingford CT

Reserved Tickets*: $180 LIMITED VIP, $95, $85, $45

Tickets On Sale Now

Buy tickets at Oakdale.com, Box Office, or Charge By Phone 800-745-3000

*addnl fees apply to all ticket prices / dates & time subject to change