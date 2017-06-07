A Vintage Pair of Apple Sneakers is Being Auctioned for $15,000

Who wants to spend 15 Racks on some vintage Apple kicks?

Back in the day (80’s and 90’s), Apple used to make clothing for its fans. Their branded sneakers are perhaps the most coveted out of all items available. The reason being they were prototypes only given to employees who worked for the company in the 90’s. These vintage whites feature the OG rainbow-colored Apple logo.

Heritage Auctions, the company who’s currently in possession of the sneakers, has decided to list the rare shoes on eBay for the starting bid of $15,000. Yes, you heard right!

You’d have to really love Apple to splurge this kind of money. Heritage Auctions claims the shoes are worth $30,000 ― but who knows ― maybe these can be a future investment for someone who’s an avid collector with spare cash to burn.

Source: The Verge