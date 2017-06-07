Baby Cries Watching Ariana Grande at “One Love Manchester”

Ariana Grande shares video of a baby tearing up over her "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" cover at #OneLoveManchester. pic.twitter.com/0a4WHnYpXN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 7, 2017

It’s clear that this baby has been touched emotionally by Ariana Grande’s cover to “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” at the “One Love Manchester” benefit concert. Ariana shared this video with the world, and it definitely made my morning!