It’s clear that this baby has been touched emotionally by Ariana Grande’s cover to “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” at the “One Love Manchester” benefit concert. Ariana shared this video with the world, and it definitely made my morning!
Baby Cries Watching Ariana Grande at “One Love Manchester”June 7, 2017 6:56 AM
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: NO SALES, free for editorial use. In this handout provided by 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert Ariana Grande performs on stage on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England. Donate at www.redcross.org.uk/love (Photo by Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester)