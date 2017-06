What’s Hot This Morning in The Latin Industry Stevey?

Ay Dios Mio! El Famouso Pitbull refuses to speak English to TMZ. He will only speak in Spanish. He’s currently on Tour with his Miami Native friend Enrique Iglesias.

Fuego Report: Did you know that Rapper Pitbull was like a legit underground Rapper. From the underground scene to MR. WORLDWIDE…Pitbull being a Maimi Native stated that one of his biggest inspiration was Celia Cruz. Has had number one singles…WepA!!!!!