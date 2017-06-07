John Legend’s Daughter Luna Throws Opening Pitch at Mariners Game

By Hayden Wright

Throwing the opening pitch at a baseball game is an honor usually reserved for presidents, CEOs, and highly accomplished luminaries. At this weekend’s Seattle Mariners game, the team’s choice came from left field: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s 1-year-old daughter Luna.

Luna’s credentials speak for themselves: In addition to being an adorable infant, her dad is a GRAMMY and Oscar-winning singer and her mother is one of Twitter’s cleverest minds. Naturally, Teigen documented each step of Luna’s big day on Instagram so her millions of followers could share the moment.

The Mariners thanked Mr., Mrs. and Luna Legend for coming out to support the team. See some photos from the day here:

