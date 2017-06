New Action Bronson track featuring his cousin Big Body Bes

This dude Action is easily one of the most entertaining rappers I’ve ever seen from his food show F*ck, That’s Delicious! to his weed-induced appearances on Vice Lab.

Although Bronson and Big Body Bes do what they do, the real story is The Alchemist crushing another beat like he customarily does. You’ll hear gospel samples throughout a gritty baseline on track.

Just press play.