Trending Topics W/ DJ Meechie (Part 1)

Gucci Mane and his fiance cashed out $1 Million dollars for their wedding reality show on B.E.T. The network plans to pay the Goowoops over 650k and the rest will be spent to cover the wedding.

Lamar Odom’s daughter sat with PEOPLE magazine and opened up about how how his marriage to Khloe Kardashian was toxic towards his relationship with his kids. She talked about how we was so addicted to the attention but with rehab he is doing so much better.

Danny Glover recently announced at NYC’s Governor’s Ball that he will be retiring from the music industry with his last Gambino album on the way. Check out the dirt report below.