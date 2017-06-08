Caliente En La Manaña!

What’s Hot in the Spanish Industry Stevey?

Zion Y Lennox

They have been in the music business for a long time. They had minor hits such as “Baila Conmigo” for the 2003 compilation album “Desafío” and “Me Pones Tensión” for the album The Noise: La Biografía. These hits, along with others in the near future and increased radio play gave them more recognition. This gave them the chance to appear in major Reggaeton albums such as Luny Tunes‘ Mas Flow (2003).

Ivy Queen

Ivy Queen released Diva, her third studio album. It spawned hit singles including “Quiero Bailar”. The album is considered to have been important for exposing reggaeton to a mainstream audience in 2004. After the success of the album—which was certified platinum by the RIAA, Ivy Queen released a platinum edition of Diva in 2004.[14] The platinum edition was nominated for “Reggaeton Album of the Year” at the 2005 Billboard Latin Music Awards. “Quiero Bailar”, the album’s lead single, became the first Spanish-language track to reach number one on the Rhythmic Top 40 chart of an American radio station that does not usually play Spanish music.

Mozart La Para

Ay Dios Mio! Urban music singer, MOZART LA PARA joins the Roc Nation family as the first artist under the Latin division headed by multi-award winning singer ROMEO SANTOS.

MOZART LA PARA began his career as a singer in the year 2002. With his unique musical style and immense talent, he’s become one of the leaders of urban movement within his country, Dominican Republic. MOZART LA PARA had success with his single “Vamo en Dauran” taking him to travel throughout the Dominican Republic, United States and various Latin American countries.

