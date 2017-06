Dirt Report!

Mary J Blige was just ordered by the court to pay her ex-husband Kendu Isaacs spousal support of $30k a month. Kendu originally requested $129k a month but didn’t get what was requested but will receive an additional $235k for his attorney fee’s.

Tmz just reported that the car that was flipped by Derek Fisher over the weekend was actually registered under Matt Barnes name. The disrespect in this situation is hilarious! Check out the dirt report below.