Eminem Surprises Flint Area Graduates

By Robyn Collins

“What’s up Class of 2017?” Eminem said in a video message to graduates in Flint, Michigan.

The rapper continued: “I just want to say congratulations to the graduating seniors of Flint Northwestern, Flint Southwestern, and Flint Accelerated Learning Academy. Congrats to all your guys’ hard work, man. You earned this moment.”

Then, on behalf of the Marshall Mathers Foundation, he gave each graduate a brand new pair of Beats By Dre headphones. Students were handed a diploma and the gift as they left the stage.

Last year, Slim Shady teamed up with the Kids In Need Foundation to provide more than 5,000 supplies to Flint-area schools.