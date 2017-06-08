Tidal Reveals What the 4:44 Ad Really Means

June 8, 2017 1:26 PM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: Jay-Z

When we found out the mysterious “4:44” was paid for by Tidal, we jumped on the idea that Jay-Z was putting out an album.  Well we couldn’t have been further from the truth.  Last night during the NBA Finals a teaser for the project aired and it turns out it’s a movie starring Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danny Glover. In the short teaser, Ali plays a boxer, who punches a bag held by Glover. The project claims to be rated NC-17, and will be “coming soon” to a Sprint-associated Tidal site.   Check it out below!

 

 

source: http://www.spin.com

 

 

More from Brittany Jay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Buy Tickets NOW!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live