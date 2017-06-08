Tidal Reveals What the 4:44 Ad Really Means

When we found out the mysterious “4:44” was paid for by Tidal, we jumped on the idea that Jay-Z was putting out an album. Well we couldn’t have been further from the truth. Last night during the NBA Finals a teaser for the project aired and it turns out it’s a movie starring Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danny Glover. In the short teaser, Ali plays a boxer, who punches a bag held by Glover. The project claims to be rated NC-17, and will be “coming soon” to a Sprint-associated Tidal site. Check it out below!

source: http://www.spin.com