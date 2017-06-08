Vic Mensa Drops Four-Track Capsule ‘The Manuscript’

June 8, 2017 3:00 PM
Filed Under: Vic Mensa

By Abby Hassler

Vic Mensa dropped his four-track capsule, The Manuscript, today, which features production assistance from Pharrell Williams, Malik Yusef, No I.D. and 1500 or Nothin.

Related: Vic Mensa Arrested for Gun Possession

The first single, “OMG,” from the new capsule features a collaboration with Pusha T. Another track “Almost There” features an appearance from Mr. Hudson.

Mensa released his critically acclaimed EP There’s A Lot Going On in the spring of 2016. His debut full-length studio album will arrive later this summer.

Stream The Manuscript on here.

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Buy Tickets NOW!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live