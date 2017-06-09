Attend Kevin Hart’s Birthday Bash At Foxwoods!

Grab your cell phone now and SHAZAM HOT 93.7 for the chance for you and a guest to be in the building for Kevin Hart’s Birthday Celebration on Friday June 30th at the Foxwoods Resort Casino!

That’s right, Kevin Hart, America’s hottest comedian and actor, is celebrating his birthday and he wants YOU to help blow out his candles!

It’s the biggest Birthday Bash of the summer… PLUS, each winner will qualify for the Grand Prize– a night stay at the casino and a chance to meet Kevin Hart!

So download the SHAZAM app and listen for your chance to win!

Kevin Hart’s Birthday Celebration, Friday June 30th at Foxwoods… including everything you’d expect in a party– champagne, DJs, dancing, eye-candy, and cake, cake, cake, CAKE!!!

Don’t have SHAZAM on your phone yet? Download it now at shazam.com/app and listen for your next chance to win with the only station putting you up, close, and personal to the stars… HOT 93.7.