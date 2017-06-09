Frank Ocean Breaks Three Year Performing Hiatus at Festival in Denmark

Frank Ocean performs for the first time in three years.

So, here’s a bit of a surprise to those of you Frank Ocean fans out there. The singer has been spotted on stage headlining a show at the NorthSide Festival in Aarhus, Denmark.

It’s said that Frank opened the night playing new music, including “Pretty Sweet” and “Solo” off his Blonde album, and his “Chanel” and “Lens” songs he premiered on his Beats 1 Radio show blondedRADIO.

Here are some photos from a tweet of his Blonde Merch stand.

Source: Complex