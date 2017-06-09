Kendrick Lamar & SZA Team for ‘Doves in the Wind’

By Abby Hassler

After months of waiting, SZA’s debut studio album, Ctrl, is finally here. The record features a new track with Kendrick Lamar called “Doves in the Wind.” Both rappers are signed under Top Dawg Entertainment.

SZA already released her hit single and music video “Love Galore” with Travis Scott and “Broken Clocks” tracks earlier this year. Other songs on the album feature collaborations with Isaiah Rashad and James Fauntleroy.

The record was supposed to drop in February, but its released date was pushed back to today (June 9).

Listen to “Doves In The Wind” below.