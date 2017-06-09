The Time has finally come… SZA’s album, ‘Ctrl’ dropped today! I cannot wait to throw my headphones on and zone out listening to this. After watching many interviews about this album, I know this is a very honest, and raw collection of music from SZA. Check it out, I’d highly recommend listening.
SZA’s Album ‘CTRL’ Dropped Today!!!June 9, 2017 8:37 AM
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 24: SZA poses backstage at the 2016 Panorama NYC Festival - Day 3 at Randall's Island on July 24, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)