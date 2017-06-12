Brittany Jay’s Topic of The Day: Did Amber Rose Take it Too Far?

This is the viral pic that has everyone up in arms about female genitalia and pubic hairs.

The picture was originally taken to promote Amber Rose’s Slut Walk, but quickly turned into a polarizing discussion on her boldness as a woman. Some say she shouldn’t take pictures like that after having a child, while others say her body’s beautiful, she can do what she wants.

Piers Morgan specifically had a lot to say and a small twitter argument ensued.

There’s so much more to that conversation, but you get the jist. Who side are you on??