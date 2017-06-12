Brittany Jay’s Topic of The Day: Did Amber Rose Take it Too Far?

June 12, 2017 1:35 PM By Brittany Jay
This is the viral pic that has everyone up in arms about female genitalia and pubic hairs.

 

Image: Amber Rose's Bottomless Pic Sparks Viral #AmberRoseChallenge Image #2

The picture was originally taken to promote Amber Rose’s Slut Walk, but quickly turned into a polarizing discussion on her boldness as a woman.  Some say she shouldn’t take pictures like that after having a child, while others say her body’s beautiful, she can do what she wants.

Piers Morgan specifically had a lot to say and a small twitter argument ensued.

Image: Piers Morgan and Amber Rose Go Back and Forth over Nude Selfie Image #2

 

Image: Piers Morgan and Amber Rose Go Back and Forth over Nude Selfie Image #3

 

Image: Piers Morgan and Amber Rose Go Back and Forth over Nude Selfie Image #4

Image: Piers Morgan and Amber Rose Go Back and Forth over Nude Selfie Image #5

Image: Piers Morgan and Amber Rose Go Back and Forth over Nude Selfie Image #6

Image: Piers Morgan and Amber Rose Go Back and Forth over Nude Selfie Image #7

 

There’s so much more to that conversation, but you get the jist. Who side are you on??

 

 

