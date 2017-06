What’s Hot in the Spanish Industry Stevey?

GRACIAS A LA GENTE DE INDICE POR TREMENDA ENTREVISTA #BadBunnyBaby #siemprepicheo http://www.indicepr.com/noticias/2017/03/10/spot/68888/sin-censura-con-el-conejo-malo/ A post shared by 🏌BAD | BUNNY (@badbunnypr) on Mar 10, 2017 at 10:27am PST

Ay Dios Mio!

Over the Weekend I was so intrigued even more about the Puerto Rican Culture. Especially with the Puerto Rican Parade and festivities. I came across BAD BUNNY what a name! His fashion and music has really caught my attention!

Dimelo!