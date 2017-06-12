Mary J. Blige Drops ‘Strength of a Woman’ Video

By Abby Hassler

Mary J. Blige has teamed up with the cast of TNT’s Claws for the music video to the title track off her latest album Strength of a Woman. The record arrived April 28 of this year.

Related: Mary J. Blige Announces ‘Strength of a Woman’ Tour Dates

The video features Blige singing on top of a building at night and clips from the upcoming TNT television show. As a caption for the video, Blige’s team wrote that she teamed up with the show to “celebrate empowered women.”

Watch “Strength of a Woman” below.