Remy MA brings out the LADIES!

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JUNE 11: MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, Rah Digga, The Lady of Rage, and Remy Ma perform during the 2017 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium on June 11, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
Remy Ma was not alone she brought quit the back Up From names such as Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Lil Kim and even her Love and Hip Hop catmate Cardi B? It is such a great thing to come together as Women, You are more powerful in big numbers. I wish Nicki Minaj will kill all her beefs and she could comke together.With all the things that are taking place in the world being united would be Amazing! What a Great Performance!!!
