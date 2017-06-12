Remy MA brings out the LADIES!

June 12, 2017 6:41 AM By Stevey Newnez
Filed Under: Cardi B, Lil Kim, queen latifah, Remy Ma

I love this UNITY.. So many Woman and On Stage!

Remy Ma was not alone she brought quit the back Up From names such as Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Lil Kim and even her Love and Hip Hop catmate Cardi B? It is such a great thing to come together as Women, You are more powerful in big numbers. I wish Nicki Minaj will kill all her beefs and she could comke together.With all the things that are taking place in the world being united would be Amazing! What a Great Performance!!!

