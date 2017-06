Get ready, UK fans. This is going to be good!This is going to be one hell of a show. Danny Brown and Run The Jewels has announced they’re going to join forces to do a European tour. They’re slated to do four shows together, with the first to take place in Manchester at the Victoria Warehouse just ahead of their show at London’s Brixton Academy. The last two shows wine down with stops at Birmingham and Glasgow.

Peep the flyer below.