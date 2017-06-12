Trending Topics W/ DJ Meechie (Part 1)

June 12, 2017 5:30 PM By DJ Meechie
amber rose black dress Trending Topics W/ DJ Meechie (Part 1)

Amber Rose

Amber Rose broke IG over the weekend when she posted a bottomless picture showing off her pubic hair. “When IG deletes your fire ass feminist post but you really don’t give a —- because everyone picked it up already #amberroseslutwalk #bringbackthebush.” The IG post received 2 millions likes but was deleted after a couple minutes.

xscape shaun heasleygetty images Trending Topics W/ DJ Meechie (Part 1)

Photo: Sahun Heasley / Getty Images

90’s group Xscape is reuniting for a new album and new reality show. Bravo has linked with Mona Scott-Young to produce this docu-series. The show will highlight the 4 members as the prepare for their first performance in over 20 years. Look out for the show in November. Check out the Trending Topics below.

 

 

More from DJ Meechie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Buy Tickets NOW!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live