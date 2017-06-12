A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on
Cardi B started with her Viral Videos with her say whateva she feels attitude. Then landed a castmember role on Love and Hip Hop. I think she was playing when she started Rapping,but it has actually done her well… Remy Ma just brought her out at Summer Jam! She is a HOT Latina, Dominican to be exact!!! With that being said Cardi B why you so HOT and EXTRA???
IG @steveynewnez | TWITTER @steveynewnez | FACEBOOK Stevey Newnez
Stevey Newnez is a New Britain native and a graduate from CSB. We are excited to have this ball of energy to add to the Hot Morning Crew! This Urban Latino is known as...