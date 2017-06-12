Why you so HOT and EXTRA!!!

June 12, 2017 9:17 AM By Stevey Newnez
Filed Under: Cardi B

Who Does Stevey Think is so HOT and EXTRA this Week?

I'm a creep bitch see his dick through his Nike techs ;)😜

Cardi B started with her Viral Videos with her say whateva she feels attitude. Then landed a castmember role on Love and Hip Hop. I think she was playing when she started Rapping,but it has actually done her well… Remy Ma just brought her out at Summer Jam! She is a HOT Latina, Dominican to be exact!!! With that being said Cardi B why you so HOT and EXTRA???

