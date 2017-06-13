Caliente En La Mañana!

What’s Hot in the Spanish Industry Stevey?

Jan Carlos Ozuna Rosado, professionally known as Ozuna, is a reggaeton singer and songwriter from Puerto Rico. His aim is to write positive, uplifting songs that encourage people to work toward their dreams, and he avoids using profanity out of respect for his daughter. A songwriter since the age of 12, he signed a record contract in 2014 and began posting songs to YouTube. By 2015, songs such as “Si Tu Marido No Te Quiere” had become radio hits across Latin America, and he performed concerts in numerous countries. In March of 2016, he released a remix of his song “No Quiere Enamorarse,” which featured superstar Daddy Yankee; the song immediately racked up millions of YouTube views!!!