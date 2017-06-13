DJ Khaled Unveils Custom Jordans

DJ Khaled has his own custom Jordans.

Related: DJ Khaled Shares ‘Grateful’ Cover Art Featuring Son Asahd

Khaled took to social media this afternoon (June 13) to reveal the Grateful 3’s in a short video clip.

“GOD IS THE GREATEST! I introduce to you the #GRATEFUL3!” he wrote. “Brought to you by #DJKHALED #WETHEBEST #JORDAN !! @jumpman23 ! Dreams that turn into reality !! Wow!! I have my own @jumpman23 !”

Check out Khaled’s new kicks below.