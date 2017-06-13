Fabolous Gets the Key to His City!

Brooklyn has yet another reason to stand up now that Fabolous has officially been blessed with the key to his borough.Over the weekend the rapper and his family gathered together in style at Brooklyn Botanical Gardens to receive this prestigious honor. Six albums, two EPs, about eleven mixtapes, and several remixes later, it’s very much well-deserved. His lyrical savoir faire isn’t all that landed him this prestigious distinction. It’s also in large part thanks to his fervent work as a philanthropist in the community. Fab definitely made my Dominicans proud!