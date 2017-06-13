Tinashe Thinks Her Complexion is Hurting Her Career

June 13, 2017 1:56 PM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: Tinashe

Tinashe did an interview with The Guardian and Tinashe commented on only a select few black women can dominate the industry at a time.

“There are hundreds of (male) rappers that all look the same, that sound the same, but if you’re a black woman, you’re either Beyoncé or Rihanna. It’s very, very strange.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
She then explained, “There’s colorism involved in the black community, which is very apparent,” she told The Guardian. “It’s about trying to find a balance where I’m a mixed woman, and sometimes I feel like I don’t fully fit into the black community; they don’t fully accept me, even though I see myself as a black woman.”

Do you think her complexion has anything to do with her “lack of success”?

Black twitter seems to think it’s things like this.

 

%name Tinashe Thinks Her Complexion is Hurting Her Career

More from Brittany Jay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Buy Tickets NOW!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live