Tinashe Thinks Her Complexion is Hurting Her Career

Tinashe did an interview with The Guardian and Tinashe commented on only a select few black women can dominate the industry at a time.

“There are hundreds of (male) rappers that all look the same, that sound the same, but if you’re a black woman, you’re either Beyoncé or Rihanna. It’s very, very strange.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

She then explained, “There’s colorism involved in the black community, which is very apparent,” she told The Guardian. “It’s about trying to find a balance where I’m a mixed woman, and sometimes I feel like I don’t fully fit into the black community; they don’t fully accept me, even though I see myself as a black woman.”

Do you think her complexion has anything to do with her “lack of success”?

Black twitter seems to think it’s things like this.