Stevey who you think is HOT and EXTRA??

Is Joseline really leaving Love and Hip Hop? Checkout the Interview here: https://bossip.com/1564377/first-interview-with-joseline-stevie-j-after-rumors-swirl-of-her-quitting-lhhatl-video/

From a Stripper to the Puerto Rican Princess her growth has been phenomenal. She is a HOT example of making it out the “Hood” and really grinding! I believe she is the the star of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta. Will it be the same without her Larger than Life personality?