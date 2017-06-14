All Eyes On Me in less Than 72!

June 14, 2017 6:15 AM By Stevey Newnez
Filed Under: 2pac

Tune into @fallontonight @jimmyfallon 11:35pm. Nationwide on NBC. #fallontonight

A post shared by Demetrius Shipp Jr. (@dshippjr) on

Did You Know?

June 16, 1971 – September 13, 1996), also known by his stage names 2Pac, Makaveli, and Pac, was an American rapper and actor. As of 2007, Shakur has sold over 75 million records worldwide.] His double disc albums All Eyez on Me and his Greatest Hits are among the best-selling albums in the United States. He has been listed and ranked as one of the greatest artists of all time by many publications, including Rolling Stone, which ranked him 86th on its list of The 100 Greatest Artists of All Time. He is consistently ranked as one of the greatest and most influential rappers of all time.On April 7, 2017, Shakur was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

I am so excited to watch this biopic, Notorious was great so I can only imagine how great this movie will be! The Fact that the actor favors 2pac so much I know its going to give us that 2pac fill!

