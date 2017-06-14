Does Bieber Really Know how to sing in Spanish or Nah?

June 14, 2017 6:46 AM By Stevey Newnez
Filed Under: despacito, Justin Beiber

I’m a little disappointed! I’m a Belieber and I really believed that he sang that thang!!! Apparently he doesn’t really know the words, did he really sing in Spanish on that track! Well I guess it doesn’t matter because its a great song!! My Spanish language is Sexy….DANG BIEBER!!!!!

