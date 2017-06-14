Grammys Finally Move to Online Voting & Rap Review Committee

It’s about damn time!

The Recording Academy delivered some great news for the music industry today. For starters, the Grammys will finally do away with those old, outdated paper ballots, and replace them with online voting instead. Even better, there will be new review committees for rap, contemporary instrumental, and New Age categories moving forward.

The RAA explains the point of the committees, saying it’ll serve “as an additional round of checks and balances to eliminate the potential for a popularity bias that puts emerging artists, independent music, and late-year releases at a disadvantage.” More rule changes here.

This is a great move because there have always been blatant biases in how the Grammys pick who wins its awards, especially in the rap and hip-hop.