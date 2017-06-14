Orlando Strong!

Its Been a Year since the Pulse Orlando Nightclub incident and we have not forgotten YOU!
Our mission is to create a sanctuary of hope around this tragic day in American history which honors the 49 lives that were taken, the 68 injured victims, the affected survivors and the first responders and healthcare professionals who cared for the victims. We will not let hate win. Learn more at: www.onePULSEFoundation.org #onePULSE #ForThe49 #NeverForget
Today we remember. The road to healing is long and the path winding. However, together we will ensure that the 49 angels who tragically lost their lives 11 months ago are never forgotten, the first responders and emergency workers who showed true courage and compassion on June 12th, 2016 are forever hailed as heroes, and that the families and survivors affected know that we will never let hate win.