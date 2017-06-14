Orlando Strong!

June 14, 2017 9:55 AM By Stevey Newnez

Its Been a Year since the Pulse Orlando Nightclub incident and we have not forgotten YOU!

I will never forget that day a year ago. I actually use to visit Pulse a lot when I lived in Florida. Such a great community and people. Everyone treated you with much respect and love. Not to mention the awesome Drag Shows, I remember seeing a Lion King themed Drag Show incredible. Also my Cousin Josh that grew up in New Britain, Ct was a bartender there he is alive. Pulse we will never forget you and we Definetly wont let Hate Win!!!

