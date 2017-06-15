Bella Thorne and Scott Disick Party Hardy?

19 year old Bella Thorne and 34 year old Scott Disick were spotted together in LA, and later in Cannes together. It wasn’t long before Bella had enough of Scott’s rowdy behavior. After partying with him for a couple of days, Bella said, “I love to go out and have fun, I love to f****** dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me,” she added. “I was like, ‘Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.'” (TooFab.com) Will these two stay away from each other?

