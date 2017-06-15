Caliente En La Mañana!

June 15, 2017 9:07 AM By Stevey Newnez
Filed Under: Tono Rosario

What’s Hot in The Spanish Industry Stevey?

Gracias Mi Gente De New Orleans..😘😘😘

A post shared by Toño Rosario (Galactico) (@tonogalactico) on

Dimelo!

Ay Dios Mio!

Maximo Antonio Del Rosario Almonte (born November 3, 1955) is a Dominican singer, featured composer, and former lead singer of the merengue group Los Hermanos Rosario. Tono Rosario is a singer-songwriter, arranger and producer. He is best known for his Merengue numbers. As a member of Los Hermanos Rosario, Rosario has been a key figure in popularizing Merengue, with hits reaching the top of the Billboard Latin charts and the top of charts in Europe.  Rosario is the top selling Merengue artist of all time. The three-time Grammy nominee has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. He is best known for his Romantic Merengue renditions.

This is the artist that Stevey Grew up on. He states that Rosario the Dominican Bob Marley!

