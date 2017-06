Kyle releases his new song “Nothing 2 Lose.”

Kyle is doing really well for himself. The West Coast artist was just added to XXL’s Freshman Class of 2017, not to mention he’s one of the opening acts for our Hot Jam show.

As for his new track “Nothing 2 Lose,” it first debuted on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show, but now it’s available for all to get on iTunes and stream.

Just press play.