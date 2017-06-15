Pastor Brantley Gospel Song of the Day!

This GUY!!! @mrbspears1 travels with me as thee bass player and essential member of the team, but what he did right here surpasses any note that he could ever play on stage! Go win at life man!!! CONGRATS!!! No ministry on you guys' day, the turn up will be epic!!! We love you @kierrasimoneee #DulaneyLand #SteveHarvey @iamsteveharveytv
Word Of The Day: Forgiveness
If you don’t let things go it will keep you in bondage. Its time to be free.
