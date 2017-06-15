Pastor Brantley Gospel Song of the Day!

June 15, 2017 8:32 AM By Stevey Newnez
Filed Under: Pastor TC Brantley

Word Of The Day: Forgiveness

If you don’t let things go it will keep you in bondage. Its time to be free.

For more of The Great Pastor Brantley and his Ministry Click Here: http://www.drtcbrantley.com/

More from Stevey Newnez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Buy Tickets NOW!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live