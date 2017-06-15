Pastor Brantley Gospel Song of the Day!

This GUY!!! @mrbspears1 travels with me as thee bass player and essential member of the team, but what he did right here surpasses any note that he could ever play on stage! Go win at life man!!! CONGRATS!!! No ministry on you guys' day, the turn up will be epic!!! We love you @kierrasimoneee #DulaneyLand #SteveHarvey @iamsteveharveytv

A post shared by Todd Dulaney (@todddulaney1) on Jun 14, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT