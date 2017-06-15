Serena and Venus Williams Father Filed for Divorce…Here’s Why?

Richard Williams, father to tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, has filed for divorce from his third wife Lakeisha Williams whom he shares a 5-year old son with. Richard Williams is 75 and his wife Lakeisha Williams is 38. You would think that be suspect in itself! Richard is alleging that she has been committing forgery and stealing his social security checks.

According to the Miami Herald, Williams says his wife forged paperwork in order to put the deed to one of his homes in her name as well as change the ownership of many of his cars over to herself. In addition to that, he alleges that his wife used his signature to obtain a $152,000 mortgage.