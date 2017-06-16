Caliente En la Mañana!

June 16, 2017 6:56 AM By Stevey Newnez
Filed Under: Luis Fonsi

I’m sure when Luis Fonsi put out that Despacito Record he didn’t imagine how big of a Hit he had in his hands. I remember being a teenager and all the girls that came from Puerto Rico would talk about how they loved Luis Fonsi. I was like who is that? Then I seen him in Jlo and ex husband Marc Anthony film El Cantante and now This!!! Despacito alongside Daddy Yankee and yes Justin Bieber is killing the English charts and its song in Spanish! What a great time to be Bilingual in such a time as this!!!! I’m proud to be half Puerto Rican!!!!

