Dr. Dre Gives $10 Million To Compton High School

The hip-hop mogul and Compton native is donating $10 million dollars to help build a performing arts center at the new Compton High School.



The center, which will boast creative resources and a 1,200-seat theater, will be a part of the new Compton High School, and is expected to break ground in 2020.

Dr. Dre says, “My goal is to provide kids with the kind of tools and learning they deserve. The performing arts center will be a place for young people to be creative in a way that will help further their education and positively define their future.”

