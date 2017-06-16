Dr. Dre Gives $10 Million To Compton High School

June 16, 2017 1:25 PM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: Dr. Dre

The hip-hop mogul and Compton native is donating $10 million dollars to help build a performing arts center at the new Compton High School.

The center, which will boast creative resources and a 1,200-seat theater, will be a part of the new Compton High School, and is expected to break ground in 2020.

Dr. Dre says, “My goal is to provide kids with the kind of tools and learning they deserve. The performing arts center will be a place for young people to be creative in a way that will help further their education and positively define their future.”

Click here for full story.

More from Brittany Jay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Buy Tickets NOW!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live