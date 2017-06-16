Dr. Dre is Donating $10 Million to Compton High School

Dr. Dre has made it official that he is making $10 million donation to Compton High School’s Performing Arts to better the opportunities for Compton students with passion in the arts. With this donation, these students will have top of the line arts equipment… That’s huge for Compton! In a statement towards the LA Times, Dre said, “My goal is to provide kids with the kind of tools and learning they deserve.” Great move Dre!