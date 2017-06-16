Kodak Black Releases ‘First Day Out’

June 16, 2017 10:27 AM
By Robyn Collins

Florida rapper Kodak Black is out of jail and dropping tracks. He celebrated his newfound freedom with a new song, “First Day Out.”

The video features the rapper reuniting with his family and symbolically freeing birds.

Kodak was released on June 5 after serving a month of a 364-day sentence. He violated his parole for a 2016 conviction, for which he still faces felony charges in South Carolina.

