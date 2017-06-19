Caliente En La Mañana!

What is Happening in the Spanish Industry Stevey!

Ay Dios Mio!

Rivera released Haciendo Escante in 2001, and in 2004 released Vida Escante. He and Daddy Yankee separated due to many arguments and conflicts between the two thus resulting in a rivalry. His most recent studio album is The Black Carpet, released in 2007. Rivera has also worked with R.K.M & Ken-Y, Héctor & Tito (Hector el Father and Tito El Bambino), Lito & Polaco, Big Boy, and Magnate & Valentino

In the late 2000s he moved to Medellin, Colombia in 2010 after performing a few concerts there, and restarted his career. He released the successful singles “Tu Primera Vez”, “Piensas en Mi”, “Curiosidad”, “Juegos Prohibidos” and, most notably, “Voy A Beber”. He also worked with Daddy Yankee again, after eight years of not working together, on the album Prestige by Daddy Yankee. Nicky Jam has appeared in many reggaeton albums, currently holding the record for most appearances on various artist albums, which was formerly held by Daddy Yankee. His most recent album appearance is with Daddy Yankee’s album Prestige, with the track “El Party Me Llama”. In 2015, Nicky Jam won a Latin Grammy Award for Best Urban Performance.“Hasta el Amanecer” was released on January 15, 2016 on U.S. radios. Billboard called the song a “sultry, sexy reggaetón track” that contains the singer’s “trademark catchy melodic hooks. Still a hopeless romantic, here Jam pines after a girl he met at the laundromat, and let go, without even finding out her name.” The music video has been viewed over 1 billion times on YouTube .

